Turning warmer to start the new week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with morning clouds and sprinkles giving way to sunshine. Shower and storm chances return for the second half of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Clouds and sprinkles will be around for the first part of the day, giving way to sunshine by afternoon and highs in the 70s.

Temperatures will warm over the next few days as a storm system builds to the west.

Shower and storm chances return for the second half of the week, with the highest chance Thursday. Some storms could be strong/severe.

We're waking up to some clouds and sprinkles this morning, though the majority of this is not reaching the ground thanks to dry air just above the surface. We'll see this activity for the first part of the day clearing out for the afternoon. South winds will draw up warmer air with highs getting into the low 70s later on this afternoon.

Expect south winds to continue overnight, with highs pushing into the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. The warmest air should be in place Wednesday as we reach the mid 80s.

Further to the west, a storm system will get cut off from the main flow of the jet stream. As it camps out to the west, it will send multiple disturbances over us through the rest of the week. The first one arrives on Thursday with a Cold front and dry line to our west and northwest. This will combine to lead to a chance for strong to severe storms Thursday. Right now, it is too early to pinpoint the best potential, which very well could miss us to the west. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. We will update you over the next few days.

Since the system stays to the west, we will see multiple chances of showers and storms for the second half of the week into the weekend. I do think Friday through Sunday will carry a much lower threat for severe weather thanks to colder air. Highs will be in the 60s. We may see highs dip into the low 60s early next week with cooler air in place.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

