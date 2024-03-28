Turning warmer as we near Easter Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Despite some morning fog and cooler temperatures, we will see a warm afternoon with highs getting into the mid 70s. Warmer and breezier conditions work in Friday into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Temperatures start cool this morning in the 40s, but south winds turn things more spring-like this afternoon.

Breezes increase Friday into Saturday as temperatures climb near and above 80.

Storm chances hold off until Monday/Tuesday, making for a quiet Easter Weekend.

We're waking up this morning to a cooler morning with lows that have fallen into hte 40s in most spots. With the light wind, that is leading to some patchy fog. Not everyone will see it on the commute, but it wouldn't hurt to plan some extra time for the commute in case you come across it.

South winds draw up warmer air today pushing our temperatures into the mid 70s. The breezes increase even more Friday nearing 15-25mph with gusts to 30 possible. That will drive temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s with the same warmth and mugginess hanging around into Easter weekend. Most areas look dry Easter, but there could be a couple of morning sprinkles east of I-35.

Monday/Tuesday brings our next chance of showers and storms. Models aren't as aggressive on this storm chance as they were yesterday, but I still think scattered showers and storms will be around. Since it will be warm, some of these could be strong. Stay tuned.

Behind those storm chances, a cool-down takes us into the 60s for highs again by the middle of next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather