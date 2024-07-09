Turning toasty Tuesday in Beryl's wake

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the mid 90s this afternoon and feel like the triple digits. An isolated storm is possible but most will miss out. Warmer temperatures will work in for next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Dry air is moving in on the back side of Beryl which will lead to a fairly quiet day.

An isolated shower is still possible the next couple of days.

Next week looks toasty with highs near 100!

We're waking up this morning to a fairly pleasant start by July standards in the upper 60s. Dry air has worked in which will make today feel more pleasant. Highs will get into the mid 90s, but feel-like temperatures should stay below 100 except in areas that saw heavy rain yesterday. There's the chance we see an isolated shower, but most will miss out.

We'll have a slow warming trend this week before a stray seabreeze shower is possible Saturday. Following that, our upper-level high will crank again, pushing our temperatures to near 100!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

