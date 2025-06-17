Turning more breezy for Tuesday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s, with humidity making it feel like the triple digits again. South winds will be increasing today, with gusts to 25mph possible.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and humid conditions continue today.

Feel-like numbers will reach the triple digits.

Winds will be stronger out of the south today.

Some small storm chances work in for mid-week.

Good morning! We're waking up to a very similar day to yesterday, though there are no showers out there this morning. The big change you'll notice today is the increase in wind out of the south at 15-20mph with gusts to 25mph. Unfortunately, that won't do much to cool our temperatures as highs will still reach the low to mid 90s. With the humidity, that will make it feel like the triple digits. Continue to take typical summer heat precautions.

Our next chance of rain arrives tomorrow as a cold front nears the area but stalls out to our north. That may trigger some isolated storms in the afternoon and evening, but coverage will be rather small. Some lingering storms may still be possible Thursday.

High pressure builds back in to start the weekend bringing quiet weather and highs in the mid 90s. Heading into next week, that high will shift east opening up the Gulf and bringing slightly cooler temperatures for the first full week of summer along with sea breeze shower potential in the afternoon.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather