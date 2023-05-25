Turning drier to end the week into the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Our active weather pattern may finally be coming to an end as we end the week and head on into the weekend. Northwest flow aloft will start to weaken and eventually shift. That will end the potential for storms in the Panhandle to arrive here. A dying complex this morning may provide enough energy for a stray shower or storm this afternoon, but many miss out. Expect highs to climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Easterly winds will kick in tomorrow, helping to dry us out. Expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeasterly winds eventually bring back moisture for the second half of the weekend. Meanwhile, the upper-level flow will be quite stagnant without direction. That means we will most likely see popcorn storms from Sunday on, which could impact some of your memorial day plans. We'll keep you posted!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather