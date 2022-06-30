Tropics could bring rain to end the week

25 WEATHER — A spinning system off the Texas coast is bringing rain to areas along the Gulf, and that system may develop into a short-lived tropical depression. The National Hurricane Center has given it a 40% chance of development within the next 48 hours. The system will head north over the next couple days but may also slide east. That would take most of the rain east of here. Slight deviations of the track will have a lot to do with how much rain we get Friday and Saturday.

Given the data right now, I'm forecasting isolated to scattered showers to end the week, with the best chances along I-45. Heavy rain and wind shouldn't be an issue. The cloud cover will help keep us in the low to mid-90s tomorrow. As the system exits after Saturday, we'll see a return to the upper-90s on Sunday. For Independence Day, highs should reach 100°. More triple-digit heat is expected through next week.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist