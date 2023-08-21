Tropical weather staying south of Central Texas

Watch Now
Posted at 3:30 PM, Aug 21, 2023
25 WEATHER — Heat, heat, and more heat. The 100s will continue all week long around here. It will be a little less hot Tuesday and Wednesday due to more cloud cover from a tropical system moving into south Texas. Highs will be in the 100-104° range. The thermostat gets cranked back up again Thursday into the weekend with highs in the 105-109° range. Make sure you are staying as cool as possible!

There could be a couple of isolated storms around Friday into the weekend even though it will still be blazing hot. A weak wind shift could bring a focus for a couple of showers and storms each afternoon and evening.

Next week still looks hot, but it could be a little less hot once again with highs in the 100-103° range.

