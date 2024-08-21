Triple digits through Friday...

25 WEATHER — It's looking hot for the rest of the week...what else is new?! Highs will likely get into the triple digits again both Thursday and Friday afternoons (100-102°). Heat index values will be around 105°, so make sure you are staying hydrated and take those cooling breaks when you can.

The weekend looks hot, but we should hopefully be just shy of 100°. We are forecasting 99° Saturday and 98° Sunday. It's not much, but at least it's a step in the right direction.

Next week we should keep highs shy of 100° for most locations. There will be increased moisture values, so some cloud cover will work back into the area along with some slight rain chances. A bigger pattern change may occur in the next 10-15 days if current model trends hold. Fingers crossed!