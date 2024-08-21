Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Triple digits through Friday...

Less hot next week
Posted
and last updated

25 WEATHER — It's looking hot for the rest of the week...what else is new?! Highs will likely get into the triple digits again both Thursday and Friday afternoons (100-102°). Heat index values will be around 105°, so make sure you are staying hydrated and take those cooling breaks when you can.

The weekend looks hot, but we should hopefully be just shy of 100°. We are forecasting 99° Saturday and 98° Sunday. It's not much, but at least it's a step in the right direction.

Next week we should keep highs shy of 100° for most locations. There will be increased moisture values, so some cloud cover will work back into the area along with some slight rain chances. A bigger pattern change may occur in the next 10-15 days if current model trends hold. Fingers crossed!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood