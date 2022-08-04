Triple Digits Still Possible Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — It will still be hot as we head into Friday and the weekend, but highs should be slightly cooler, holding closer to 100°. We will see an increase in clouds that should help bring temperatures down a touch. We also will have a slight chance for a few afternoon and evening storms Friday and Saturday. The best chance will be east of I-35 where the deeper moisture will reside. Sunday should be a little drier with no rain chances in the forecast that day as of now.

Monday through Wednesday of next week may bring another small chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Highs will stay closer to 100°, but we should start to warm up through the week. Highs could be back in the 103-104° range by the end of next week.