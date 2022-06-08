Triple Digit Heat Coming

25 WEATHER — If you like summer heat, this forecast is for you! It will be nice tonight with lows falling into the mid 70s. We should pop up to the upper 90s to near 100° Thursday, but it will feel like it is 101-105° when you factor in the humidity.

It just gets hotter from there. Highs will be around 100° Friday and likely over 100° Saturday and Sunday. We may even flirt with a record high or two over the weekend.

Next week stays hot. Highs will likely be in the triple digits through Tuesday. After that, we should see the upper 90s, so summer is here!

Make sure you stay hydrated and take cooling breaks from time to time. Always check the backseat for pets and kids!