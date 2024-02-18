Trending warmer through the week

25 WEATHER — Tonight will be cold, although not as cold as last night. Temperatures will fall just below freezing, so it may be wise to keep those plants in for one more night. Plenty of sun will follow tomorrow with highs in the 60s. A warming trend will take place over the next few days. We'll go from the mid-70s on Tuesday to the upper-70s on Thursday. A few places may even reach 80°, especially out to the west.

We'll see a few more clouds by the middle of the week but the rain is going to stay away for a while. Friday will mark a brief return to the upper-60s before we're back the 70s for much of next week. While the temperatures will be nice, we are going to be waiting a bit for our next chance of rain. It appears that next Tuesday may be our soonest chance but those odds are low for now.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather