Treated to some warmer weather this week

25 WEATHER — Hard to complain about the weather today with all that sunshine and afternoon temperatures rising up into the 60s. We'll have more of that weather on the way. Expect just a few clouds tomorrow with highs in the upper-60s. Tuesday should also be fairly sunny and highs in the 70s may be attainable on that day. It will be a lovely way to close out the month of January. Afternoons in the 60s will last into the first few days of February.

A few more clouds will build in on Thursday, but we'll probably have to wait until Saturday for our next chance of rain. The odds of rain for Saturday appear to be going up, and there could be some storms involved as well. If things progress quickly enough, we should be out of the rain by Sunday. Next week doesn't look quite as mild. Temperatures should slip back into the 50s after next weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather