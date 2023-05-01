Tranquil start to the week

25 WEATHER — Today's weather was a great way to start the workweek, and we'll have a couple more pleasant days headed our way. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs around 80°. Wednesday will be a little warmer and there should still be plenty of sun to go around. Since it is early May, we're no strangers to thunderstorms this time of year, and it looks like some could be returning on Thursday.

We'll be watching Thursday evening to see if any isolated to scattered storms will enter the region. Given the time of year, it is possible that this could present some strong to severe storms. A similar setup will exist on Friday. By the time we get to the weekend, highs will be in the upper-80s. Slight chances of rain and storms will exist from Thursday through at least the early part of next week. This will hopefully add up to some beneficial rain.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather