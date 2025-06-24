TRACKING THE TROPICS: T.S. Andrea has formed - marking the first of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

WEATHER CENTER — Tropical Storm Andrea formed in the open waters of the northern Atlantic Tuesday morning. This marks the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season.

KXXV-TV Forecast path of Tropical Storm Andrea

Tropical storm Andrea will move northeast over the open waters of the northern Atlantic posing no threat to land.

Andrea is the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Here is the list to keep track of all season.

KXXV-TV 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season names

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially runs from June 1 to November 30th. That being said, activity can happen outside of those bounds and we should always be alert! August and September mark the most active period for the Texas coastline. NOAA predicts an above normal Atlantic Hurricane season this year.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather