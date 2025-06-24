Watch Now
Weather

Actions

TRACKING THE TROPICS: T.S. Andrea has formed - marking the first of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Andrea is expected to remain over open waters posing no threat to land
Tropical Storm Andrea has formed
KXXV-TV
Position of T.S. Andrea as of 9:30am Tuesday June 24
Tropical Storm Andrea has formed
Posted

WEATHER CENTER — Tropical Storm Andrea formed in the open waters of the northern Atlantic Tuesday morning. This marks the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Andrea forecast
Forecast path of Tropical Storm Andrea

Tropical storm Andrea will move northeast over the open waters of the northern Atlantic posing no threat to land.

Andrea is the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Here is the list to keep track of all season.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season names
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season names

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially runs from June 1 to November 30th. That being said, activity can happen outside of those bounds and we should always be alert! August and September mark the most active period for the Texas coastline. NOAA predicts an above normal Atlantic Hurricane season this year.

Meteorologist Josh Johns
25 Weather

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood