Tracking potential winter weather Wednesday night through Friday morning

25 WEATHER — The cold air is here to stay for the rest of the week. It will be cold tonight with lows in the low to mid 20s. A few high clouds are expected after midnight. If those don't form, then we may see some teens across the northern half of Central Texas in the morning. Mostly sunny skies are expected again Tuesday with highs in the low 40s.

Clouds will be on the increase as we head through the day Wednesday, but the day looks dry with our system still well to the west. The amount of cloud cover will determine how warm we get. Right now I have highs in the upper 30s. Wednesday night is when the big changes start to occur. We should see a wintry mix move in after midnight and on into Thursday morning. Lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Areas of freezing rain and sleet look likely for areas from Waco/Temple/Killeen north and west through the day Thursday. We may see more liquid rain as you head down to the southeast in the Brazos Valley. This area may shift north or south, depending on how much cold air remains in place during the event. Temperatures of 31-32° or 33-34° will have a big impact on were the biggest travel concerns will be in our area. There will likely be changes one way or another as we get closer to the event, so make sure you check back for updates!

The weekend will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday and Sunday.