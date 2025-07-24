Tracking a tropical wave that will make slight changes this weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's hot and humid. That's nothing new, but it might get just a little bit better as we head toward the weekend as a tropical wave moves into Texas. This will bring more cloud cover and a chance for a few widely scattered showers and storms.

Nothing much changes tonight with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 70s. Friday, clouds will be in the increase from southeast to northwest throughout the day. It will still be hot with highs in the mid 90s. A few showers and storms may affect the Brazos Valley and areas closer to I-45 during the afternoon and evening hours. A couple of showers will continue to be possible Friday night with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

This weekend will bring more clouds, especially Saturday. This will help keep highs down in the low 90s Saturday afternoon. A few showers and storms are possible, but it will be hit and miss across the region. Rain chances go back down to isolated Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Highs Sunday afternoon will slowly creep back up into the mid 90s.