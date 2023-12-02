Tomorrow will be just a bit warmer

25 WEATHER — A deck of cirrus clouds were the only thing to hold back the sun today. Despite some northwesterly winds, we managed to make the low-70s in many locations. The clouds will begin to peel back tonight, leading to a mostly sunny day tomorrow. The warmth will continue with highs in the 70s once again. There may be a bit of some fire danger in our western counties. Lows for the next few mornings will be in the 30s.

High temperatures will dip into the 60s for Monday through Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine should be with us during that time. Another warm-up is coming for the end of the week. The mid-70s will be with us from Thursday through Saturday. Somewhere around the end of next week is when our next chance of rain will be coming along. Some models bring in rain by Saturday but I'm leaning toward a Sunday arrival for now (eight days from today).

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather