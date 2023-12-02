Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Tomorrow will be just a bit warmer

Posted at 5:19 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 18:19:15-05

25 WEATHER — A deck of cirrus clouds were the only thing to hold back the sun today. Despite some northwesterly winds, we managed to make the low-70s in many locations. The clouds will begin to peel back tonight, leading to a mostly sunny day tomorrow. The warmth will continue with highs in the 70s once again. There may be a bit of some fire danger in our western counties. Lows for the next few mornings will be in the 30s.

High temperatures will dip into the 60s for Monday through Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine should be with us during that time. Another warm-up is coming for the end of the week. The mid-70s will be with us from Thursday through Saturday. Somewhere around the end of next week is when our next chance of rain will be coming along. Some models bring in rain by Saturday but I'm leaning toward a Sunday arrival for now (eight days from today).

Caleb Chevalier
25 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019