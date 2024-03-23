Tomorrow takes a much windier turn

25 WEATHER — We won't see a whole lot of sun tomorrow as clouds will prevail, but Sunday should still be warmer than today with highs in the low-70s. The main story for Sunday, though, will be the winds. We're expecting a blustery day with winds of 20 to 25 mph from the south area-wide. A Wind Advisory is in effect tomorrow for our northwestern counties, where the winds could gust to 45 mph.

Early Monday morning, a line of showers and storms will be making their way to our area. This line should cross I-35 a couple hours before sunrise. Because of the time of day, I don't think these storms are going to present much besides some brief gusts. The storms could become strong just as they are exiting our area later that morning along the Trinity River. We'll get some sunshine to break out for Monday afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather