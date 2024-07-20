Tomorrow begins a wet week

25 WEATHER — As tomorrow morning begins, we could have a few showers making their way in from the north. These may not last too long, but during the afternoon we will see more showers and storms pop up across the region. Some brief heavy rain may occur with a few. It is not going to rain everywhere, but if you miss the rain on Sunday, you will likely get rain at some point over the next few days. Rain and storms will be possible from Sunday through the weekend.

Monday and Tuesday look to be the wettest day, as numerous showers and storms are expected. The flooding threat appears low, but isolated flash flooding issues cannot be completely ruled out. As a result of the rain and cloud cover, temperatures this week will be cooler than usual. Highs in the 80s are expected from Monday through Friday. During that time, we may pick up two to four inches of rain, with five inches possible in parts of the Brazos Valley.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather