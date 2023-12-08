Today's temperatures will remind you of a nice spring day

25 WEATHER — Unlike the past few mornings, we're waking up with mild weather in the 60s. Clouds are filling in at this hour, but we should see sunshine break through this afternoon, especially west of I-35. Windy conditions will remain with winds of 15-20 mph this afternoon. Temperatures will shape up to be lovely, especially for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid to upper-70s. Low temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the 50s north and west with 60s south and east.

The reason for the split in temperatures to start tomorrow is the result of a cold front coming in that morning. It may be responsible for a couple showers and maybe a storm along our eastern fringe, but most of us won't get any rain out of it. We'll have a northwest wind tomorrow afternoon of 15 to 20 mph, bringing a chilly start for Sunday with lows in the 30s. Monday morning could briefly drop below 32°.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather