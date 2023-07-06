Today's showers will be the last for a while

25 WEATHER — A handful of showers managed to pop up today, and a few of those will continue into sunset. After dark, though, all the rain should fade away. There may be a shower or two in the Brazos Valley tomorrow, but Central Texas will miss out on that. This means that today will be the last chance of rain for several days. Partly cloudy conditions are expected for the weekend with highs in the upper-90s to low-100s.

Next week will be dominated by heat with a few clouds here and there. Highs will be in the low-100s each day, peaking at 102° on Tuesday and Wednesday. Because of the humidity, we will probably see the return of Heat Advisories at some point next week. Rain will be staying away as high pressure will keep any chances of storms to our north and east. It is possible that the pattern will break down enough to allow a shower or two to return the weekend after next.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather