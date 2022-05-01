Spotty storms possible over the next few days

25 WEATHER — We're watching some storms currently active in West Texas, some of which are severe. As the night goes on, these storms will be headed in our direction, but it is unlikely that there will be much left of them by the time they get here. In fact, we may not see any rain at all tonight. Still, we'll be watching in the event a strong storm or two makes it into Central Texas. Lows tonight will be around 70°.

Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s again under partly cloudy skies. A couple showers and storms may pop up in the afternoon but those chances are slim as well. There will be the chance for some isolated storms for most every day this week as high temperatures range from the mid to upper-80s. The weekend should be sunnier and it's shaping up to be a hot one as well with highs in the 90s.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist