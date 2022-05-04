A few severe storms possible Thursday in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Tornado Watches have been posted to the west of our viewing area this evening and that is where any severe weather should stay. There may be a thunderstorm or two that enters our western fringe later tonight. Otherwise, we'll remain partly cloudy and on the humid side. We do have a chance at scattered thunderstorms tomorrow, but how that unfolds will depend a lot on how storms to our northwest behave tonight.

A sinking cold front should provide the means necessary for storms develop locally tomorrow. Some models have that occurring as soon as 9 AM, which strikes me as possible, but not likely. Storm chances will be higher in the afternoon, and some severe potential will exist. Isolated to scattered severe storms may be present, with hail and damaging winds being the main threats. Isolated tornadoes could also be on the table. We'll also have to watch for some localized flooding. The activity should quiet down Thursday evening.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist