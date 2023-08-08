Toasty Tuesday turns up

CENTRAL TEXAS — The heat wave continues to roll on here in Central Texas with a toasty Tuesday. Our Red Flag Warning has also been extended to the I-35 and Highway 6 corridors. A High fire danger will be in place, so continue to avoid open flames and sparks. With a burn ban across Central Texas, there's no reason to burn anyways.

In today's rendition of the heat - we'll see highs climbing near 105 in many locations with feel-like numbers approaching 110. Continue to take heat precautions.

High pressure will build for the second half of the week, increasing temperatures by a few degrees. Our rain chances have evaporated for next week as high pressure looks to be stronger and more persistent. Expect high heat for the next 10 days at least!

Have a great Tuesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather