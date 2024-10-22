Toasty Tuesday for October

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s today after some morning clouds and fog give way to sunshine. Expect highs to near 90 through the rest of the work week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Morning clouds will be around, and fog may cause issues in the Brazos Valley through 9am.

Another warm day is on the way with highs in the upper 80s.

Warm pattern continues into the weekend, but changes may arrive next week.

We're starting the day with patchy fog in spots this morning, in particular in the Brazos and Navasota River Valleys. This shouldn't cause too many issues for Central Texas, but Brazos Valley counties should plan on extra time for the morning commute. Once the fog and clouds break off, we will see mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Expect similar conditions for Wednesday and Thursday.

The weekend looks toasty too, though highs may back off a couple degrees as high pressure relaxes a bit. Models show the potential for it to relax even more next week which could allow a disturbance and weak cold front to move into the picture for the middle of the week, maybe even bringing storm chances. Models are in disagreement right now, so for now I only have temperatures falling a few degrees behind this front with small rain chances, but things could trend more promising. Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather