Toasty Tuesday Ahead!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will pop into the triple digits this afternoon, with feel-like numbers exceeding 105-107 at times. Some storm chances may provide relief this weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another hot one today with highs exceeding 100 and feel-like numbers exceeding 105-107.

Staying toasty for July 4th, though the weather stays quiet.

Rain chances increase this weekend.

Keeping a close eye on Beryl.

We're going to see a similar day set up in Central Texas for Tuesday as highs will climb into the triple digits. The humidity is still high along and east of I-35, and its in these areas that a HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for feel-like temperatures to exceed 105-107 during the heat of the day. Regardless of where you are in Central Texas, practice your heat precautions!

Expect the same heat to continue into Independence day, though there should be no issues for Fireworks shows as high pressure remains in control.

This weekend, high pressure will back off, allowing for storm chances and a weak cold front to near us. Storm chances start Friday into the weekend, with the highest chance looking to be Saturday. This is also going to allow temperatures into the mid 90s. Heading into next week, that high backing off to the east may allow for Beryl or the remnants of Beryl to near the Lone Star State. There's still a lot to unpack with that forecast, but it will just be something to watch for now! Regardless, next week looks unsettled and a little cooler in the mid 90s!

Have a great Tuesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather