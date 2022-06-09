Toasty Thursday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — There's not much change in the weather department today as more heat is forecast here in Central Texas. Highs will reach the upper 90s to triple digits later on this afternoon. With the humidity, it will feel closer to 103°. Take your heat precautions through the day and please stay hydrated!

The heat builds this weekend, as highs will likely climb into the mid 100s. High pressure may weaken a bit later on next week which could drop temperatures back into the upper 90s. Problem is, once this pattern starts, it's hard to break!

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather