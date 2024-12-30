Toasty Monday before New Year's cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon thanks to south and west winds. A cold front arrives overnight bringing cooler temperatures for the New Year.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Southwest winds bring near record heat today.

Decent cold front arrives overnight.

Tracking a stronger cold front that could bring the chill next week.

We're waking up this morning to a quiet morning with lows in the 40s and the 50s. There will be some fog across the Brazos Valley, but this should not cause issues in Central Texas and will clear quickly as winds increase. Southwest winds will blow down the terrain and bring warmer temperatures in. We could even see a record fall today - I have highs nearing 80 - the record is 82. The southwest wind will also bring an elevated fire danger to areas west of I-35.

Behind the cold front tomorrow morning, we will see lows that drop into the 40s and highs stay closer to seasonal normals in the low 60s.

Quiet and seasonal weather will continue through the end of the week before moisture increases this weekend and we bring in small rain chances. That's ahead of our next system which will be quite a deep dip in the jet stream. You'll see chatter on social media about some wintry weather - but right now it's far too early to dip into that. For now, it looks like the moisture and cold air will be out of sync. But we will continue to monitor. Regardless prepare for a colder time early next week with highs in the 40s and a few days with freezes.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather