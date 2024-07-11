Toasty Forecast for your Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the upper 90s, but typical humidity will make it feel like 100 this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible in the Brazos Valley.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heat will hang around today, and humidity will slowly be on the increase.

A few showers possible this weekend.

Heating things up early next week.

We're seeing a pleasant morning out there by July standards, with some areas waking up the upper 60s thanks to dew points hovering there instead of in the 70s. The humidity will be on the increase heading into the weekend. While most stay dry today, on the way to upper 90s for highs, there will be the chance for an isolated shower in the Brazos Valley. Expect more of the same tomorrow, with the shower chances slowly inching northward. By Saturday, we will see the potential for isolated to scattered showers area-wide as moisture increases. The extra moisture will actually keep temperatures in the mid 90s as opposed to the upper 90s.

Early next week, high pressure settles overhead which kills the rain chances and brings our highs back into the triple digits! There are some signs it may weaken by next weekend allowing some small rain chances to work back in! Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather