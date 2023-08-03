Watch Now
Thursday brings more terrible heat

Dangerous Heat is Expected this Afternoon with High Fire Danger as well. Be sure to take necessary precautions.
Posted at 7:41 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 08:44:37-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for more heat today, and wildfire risk. Heat Warnings, Advisories, and Red Flag Warnings are in place. Highs will climb near 105 this afternoon, with the humidity making it feel more like 110 east of I-35. Along and west of I-35, humidity will be lower leading to a higher wildfire threat.

The pattern looks to continue through the weekend. There is a small chance of relief from an isolated shower next Tuesday, but other than that, it just looks dry and hot.

Have a great Thursday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
