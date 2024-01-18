Thursday brings first 'normal' day in quite a while

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 60s this afternoon ahead of our next cold front. Enjoy it, because temperatures will be in the 30s and the 40s Friday into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will reach "normal" levels today with 60s expected this afternoon.

A cold front arrives late this afternoon into the evening bringing colder air for the weekend!

Chilly weekend temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs are expected.

Early next week, rain chances pick up with multiple rain chances and beneficial rainfall looking likely

Be sure to get outside and enjoy the beautiful temperatures in the 60s today, because it won't last! We have another cold front arriving later this afternoon into the evening. Behind it, temperatures will feel like they're in the 40s later tonight and overnight we'll see a freeze set up area-wide with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Friday will be quite a different day with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. It will be sunny, but chilly! And overnight, temperatures will fall into the 20s with a hard freeze into Saturday morning.

The weekend will remain chilly as clouds build in, highs will struggle to reach the 40s through Sunday. Showers should start to build Sunday, and increase overnight into Monday. There is a small window where temperatures could fall into the 30s to the northwest of Waco. So we will have to watch the temperatures closely.

Expect widespread rain chances on Monday with heavy rain possible in spots. The highest potential for this will be east of I-35. We'll see rain chances continue through much of next week with scattered showers possible. Have the umbrella handy, because we haven't used it in a while!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather