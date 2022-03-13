Thunderstorms possible Monday evening, isolated severe threat

CENTRAL TEXAS — Winds will continue to be a bit gusty tomorrow at 20 mph out of the south. The fire danger will thankfully be a little less as some moisture starts to return to the region. We'll have a partly cloudy day with some showers along and east of I-35 during the early afternoon. A drier air mass will attempt to nudge into our western counties, and those areas might reach 80° on Monday. The rest of us should reach the mid to upper-70s.

Shortly before sunset, a couple storms may fire along a descending cold front, which will most likely occur to the northeast of Waco. As the evening progresses, those storms could grow into a larger line as it moves down I-45. While there ought to be a handful of storms, only a couple of those should become severe. Large hail (greater than 1") would be the primary hazard, but some brief damaging winds cannot be ruled out. Generally, the storms will stay to the east of I-35. We'll be in the clear by Tuesday with more sunshine and slightly cooler weather.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist