Thunderstorms for some before lunch tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Clouds are on their way back in this evening, and those should overspread us tonight. There may be a bit of drizzle here and there early in the morning. Aside from that, there have been some changes to Saturday's forecast over the past 24 hours, which were highlighted by Josh this morning. There appears to be a window for scattered thunderstorms in the mid-morning and late-morning, mainly east of Interstate 35. Communities along I-35 may also get wet.

There may be a few strong storms in the mix but I'd say the storms will likely not reach severe potential until they are east of Central Texas. The timing means that we will clear out with sunshine for much of the afternoon as temperatures reach the mid-70s. Monday has the potential to reach the upper-70s in a few places. Things will cool down into the 50s for Tuesday, bringing us lows in the upper-30s for the first morning of the new year.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather