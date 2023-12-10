These are the temperatures to brace for tomorrow morning

25 WEATHER — Get ready for an extra cold start tomorrow morning. We're in for one of the coldest nights of the season so far as temperatures will fall below freezing. Actual low temps should settle in the upper-20s. Cold! Lots of sun will be back tomorrow with a southerly wind, which should help us reach the mid-60s that afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase over the next few days, leading to a completely cloudy sky by Wednesday.

High temperatures will bounce between the 50s and the 60s over the next few days. Thursday may be the beginning of our next chance of rain. There may be a few showers in the area that day but the better chance for rain exists Thursday night into Friday. I debated adding higher rain chances for Friday but there are still some questions about where the bulk of the rain will track. Some of the rain may linger into Saturday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather