These are the numbers to expect for a cooler day tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Clouds will stay in the distance tonight but we are going to see a change in our wind direction. A northerly wind will set in overnight, leading to a cooler day tomorrow. There will still be plenty of sunshine, but highs will be in the mid-60s instead of the 70s. Lots of sun is expected on Tuesday as well, and we may see some clouds return on Wednesday.

Another warm-up is in store on Thursday as temperatures return to the 70s. We could even be dealing with the upper-70s on Friday. As nice as that sounds, it won't last for long. A chance of rain on Saturday will bring an end to the warmth. Right now it is unclear if our area will be in line for the best chance of rain or if most of it will be to our east. At any rate, temperatures for the following week look to be in the 50s and 60s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather