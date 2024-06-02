There may be a storm or two in the area tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Storms have been attempting to pop up in various places across Central Texas this afternoon. Not very many have been successful, but we still may see a few storms sustain themselves this evening. If a storm does become mature, it may bring some brief severe weather with damaging winds and hail. This kind of activity should remain on the isolated side. There are questions as to whether or not storms from other parts of the state will arrive late tonight. While that is a possibility, I think it is unlikely.

Tomorrow will once again bring the chance for a couple storms here and there with an afternoon heat index above 100°. Showers and storms should generally stay away beginning Tuesday and remaining that way through much of the week. As that happens, high temperatures will remain in the low-90s. The following weekend may still bring some rain to the area, but the latest data is no longer as confident in that scenario.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather