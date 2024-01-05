The Sun will come out...This afternoon!

CENTRAL TEXAS — We'll have to fight some fog and even showers this morning, but later this afternoon we will see the sunshine pop out. Expect a quiet weekend before more storm chances work in early next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Morning Fog and showers give way to sunshine this afternoon

Cedar count is high this weekend

Rain chances return next Monday

Overnight brought another round of rain to Central Texas with most areas picking up a quarter inch of rainfall. Some fog is lingering this morning, but west winds will clear things out later this afternoon as highs climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Expect a quiet weekend ahead, but westerly winds will push Cedar pollen into the area. The highest Cedar counts are expected to be Saturday and Sunday behind a weak cold front Saturday. Rain should dampen the count on Monday, but strong northwest winds bring another high Cedar count Tuesday.

Our next chance of rain arrives Monday with widespread showers and storms expected. Right now, any severe storm potential looks to be mainly southeast of our area, but it's something we will watch. Cooler air will be around Tuesday as winds turn to the northwest nearing 30mph sustained. We may see gusts approach 40mph at times.

The rest of next week looks quiet, but it looks like we could see a surge of colder air try to work in around MLK weekend. Right now it's too early to nail down specifics, but models have been trending colder. We'll have to monitor it closely!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather