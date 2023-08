25 WEATHER — Yup, it's still hot! There is really no change coming through next week. Highs will be in the 103-106° range with lows at night in the upper 70s and low 80s. Make sure you are staying hydrated as this heatwave continues.

There is a slight chance for a couple of isolated storms as we head into Monday evening. Better chances will be north and east of our area, but at least it's a little something to talk about. With that said, I wouldn't count on much at this point.