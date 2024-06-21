The Summer heat is here

25 WEATHER — Summer is officially here, and it will feel like it this weekend on into next week. Any isolated storm activity will die out tonight with the loss of daytime heating. Lows are expected to fall into the low to mid 70s Saturday morning. Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be over 100° each afternoon. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated!

Next week just mainly looks hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with lows in the 70s each day. There is a slight chance we could see a storm or two by the end of the week, but I wouldn't count on much!

Have a great weekend!