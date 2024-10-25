The October warmth continues into the weekend

25 WEATHER — It's going to be another weekend of warm October weather here in Central Texas. If you are heading to the pumpkin patch, it's t-shirts and shorts weather. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° through Monday. There could be some low clouds and patchy fog around in the morning hours, especially across the Brazos Valley.

Things will begin to change...finally...as we head through next week! Tuesday and Wednesday will bring gusty winds, so the fire danger may be going up just a bit. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 80s. Halloween Thursday could bring some rain chances to the area. This is still several days out, so some changes are still possible. With that said, the models are trending to a wet solution. We will be watching this part of the forecast closely since a lot of folks will have outdoor plans for trick-or-treating. It will be cooler by the end of the week with highs around 80° Thursday and Friday.

Have a great weekend!