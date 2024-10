25 WEATHER — It's hot for October. and it will stay that way. We will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day through next week. Highs will be in the mid 90s Friday into the weekend, but hopefully we can get those highs down into the low 90s next week. Lows will generally be in the 60s.

If you are looking for rain, well, that's not happening either. The pattern looks to stay dry through next week. We may see some changes around or after October 15th, but not until then.