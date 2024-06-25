The Hot Weather Continues

25 WEATHER — It's just plain hot outside folks. Highs will be in the upper 90s with lows in the upper 70s through the weekend and likely into next week. The humidity will make it feel like it's between 105° to 110° each afternoon through Friday. We may see slightly less humidity this weekend and next week, but it still will be plenty hot. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated!

There is a very slight chance, less than 20%, of rain across our far eastern counties Wednesday evening. A complex of storms is expected to develop over Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma and push south. Most of this will stay east of our area Wednesday evening, but one or two storms could sneak in from the east. Other than that, expect more heat through the first part of July!