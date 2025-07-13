The heaviest rain has passed

25 WEATHER — Some area rivers are going to be on their way up over the next several hours as a result of last night's rainfall, but any new opportunities for flooding are fading quickly. Showers and thunderstorms have been exiting the region this afternoon. We should get a nice break, although a few more storms will be possible overnight. These will be moving faster and should not pose a flooding threat. Likewise, there may be some afternoon storm development for Monday, but new flooding should not become an issue.

In the meantime, make sure you're staying clear of any flooded passages. Tuesday should mark a return to quieter weather, and each day after that through the week should be relatively benign. Partly cloudy skies will be with us this week and temperatures will begin to get hotter. Highs will be in the mid-90s from Tuesday through the weekend. Once we get into next week, we may be dealing with the upper-90s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather