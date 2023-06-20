The Heatwave Rolls On

25 WEATHER — Same song...different verse! It will remain hot for the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s through Friday. Heat index values will surge to 108-115° each afternoon. Our summer ridge will slip southwest over the next couple of days. This will allow a couple of disturbances to move toward Central Texas Wednesday and Thursday evenings. We may see a few storms each day as this occurs. Strong winds and locally heavy rain appear to be the main threats at this time. This does not mean it will rain at your house, it just means that we may see it in parts of the area.

The ridge takes back over this weekend into next week. Highs will be in the upper 90s to just over 100° each day. The humidity will still be around, so heat index values will likely remain in the 105-115° range each afternoon!