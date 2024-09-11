The heat will make a return

25 WEATHER — If you want some more summer weather, well, you're in luck! It appears summertime is making a comeback late this week, this weekend, and on into next week. Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers here and there with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will warm up a bit more Thursday with highs in the low 90s. After that, here comes some September heat! Highs will be in the upper 90s Friday through Sunday. We may see a few places hit the century mark, especially Saturday afternoon.

Next week looks hot as well. Highs are expected to reach the mid 90s most days with lows in the mid 70s. There could be a few isolated storm chances, but as of right now it doesn't appear it will be too organized. Fall will get here, it just takes a little longer here in Texas.