The Heat Rolls On Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for more heat today as our string of triple digits rolls on. We'll see highs continue to climb through the week, approaching 105° by the weekend. Take heat precuations.

By Sunday, there are some signs high pressure could back off to the west, allowing a weak cold front to swing in. That could bring isolated showers and storms along with a drop to the upper 90s for the first half of next week. Of course it's always risky forecasting a cold front in late June/Early July, so we will keep our fingers crossed!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather