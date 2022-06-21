Watch
The Heat Rolls On Tuesday

Highs once again climb into the triple digits Tuesday.
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 07:16:02-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for more heat today as our string of triple digits rolls on. We'll see highs continue to climb through the week, approaching 105° by the weekend. Take heat precuations.

By Sunday, there are some signs high pressure could back off to the west, allowing a weak cold front to swing in. That could bring isolated showers and storms along with a drop to the upper 90s for the first half of next week. Of course it's always risky forecasting a cold front in late June/Early July, so we will keep our fingers crossed!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
