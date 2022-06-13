The Heat Rolls On

25 WEATHER — It's dusty and hot...two things synonymous with Texas in the summer. Highs will make it into the triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday, but we may stay just shy Thursday, then back again Friday. No matter what it will be hot! A plume of African dust has moved across the Atlantic and into the Gulf and Texas. This will be the haze you see this week. If you have respiratory issues, you may be a little sensitive to the dust outside.

This Father's Day weekend may just be shy of 100 in the upper 90s. There is also a chance for an isolated storm or two Saturday. It's not much, but there could be a few lucky folks out there.

Next week, it's just back to hot with highs near 100°.