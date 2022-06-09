The Heat Is On

25 WEATHER — It's officially still late spring, but we are in full summer mode around here. We are expecting triple digit highs over the next five days ranging from 100-105°. Humidity levels will be high enough for heat index values to be around 105°, so heat advisories are possible. Make sure you take precautions if you will be out in the heat for long periods of time. Stay hydrated and take frequent cooling breaks. Check the backseat! Don't leave children on pets in a hot car.

It will stay hot into next week, but we may see upper 90s Wednesday into the next weekend. Some models indicate the ridge may shift enough for some slight rain chances by the end of next week. Don't hold your breath, but it's a little something to talk about other than the heat.