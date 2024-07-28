The Heat Is Coming Back

25 WEATHER — Well, summer is coming back this week! Any isolated showers and storms Sunday will die out tonight, and they will likely not return for awhile. Lows tonight will be warmer in the mid to upper 70s. Highs Monday look to make it into the mid to upper 90s.

The rest of the week's weather will be dominated by heat. The heat dome will settle over the central plains. The hottest weather should be in Oklahoma and Kansas since they will be directly under the dome. We should be on the edge of the highest heat here in Central Texas. Highs will be in the upper 90s, but we could see a few lower 100s Tuesday through the weekend. Make sure you are staying hydrated and don't forget to take those cooling breaks!