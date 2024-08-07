The heat continues to roll on this week...

Watch Now
25 WEATHER — Summer is in full swing around here. We are expecting another triple digit day Thursday with highs ranging from 101-104°. If you plan to be outdoors for any length of time, make sure you are staying hydrated!

Things may change slightly as we head into Friday. A weak summer front will move into Central Texas during the day. This may lower highs to at or just below 100°. There could also be a slight chance of storms, especially west of I-35, during the afternoon and evening hours. We may repeat this pattern Saturday with highs near 100°.

Sunday through next week is looking like, well, August. Highs will be in the 99-101° range each day under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Rain chances look to be slim and none.

